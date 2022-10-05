Hopkins County Central went winless in district play during the regular season, but they prepared for Monday night’s 7th District opener against Caldwell County hoping to flip the script and earn a spot in the District Championship tonight against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons. Unfortunately the first round of the post season was postponed after a transformer blew near the end of the first half.
Teams returned to the pitch on Tuesday night, with the Storm coming out on top 2-1 to advance to the 7th District Championship tonight.
Ryley Vincent and Colton Browning each score a goal for the Storm. Browning was also credited with a assist in the game. Goalie Trevor Weldon had 11 Saves in the win.
The last time the Maroons and Storm met, back in August, Madisonville claimed a 7-1 victory.
