A packed field of twelve teams showed up at Lakeshore Country Club on Saturday for the annual Madisonville-North Hopkins Invitational golf tournament. Bowling Green High School turned in a 297 to take the top spot in the tournament, but the Maroons’ A-Team held on to second place with a 303.
Senior Paul Harris led the way for Madisonville, shooting a 71 to finish fourth in the overall standings behind a three-way tie for first at 69. Fellow senior Gavin Sheets was tied for fifth overall with a 74. Austin Crick and Treyson Raymer each shot a 79 and Max Clayton shot an 84.
