Madisonville-North Hopkins etched their name in the record books on Friday night when they captured their 14th consecutive district tournament championship, knocking off Hopkins Central 73-49. That win gives the Maroons the longest active district tournament winning streak in the state, one game ahead of Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park, which has won the 21st District Tournamen 13 years in-a-row.

The last time the Maroons lost the tournament was in 2009, when Hopkins County Central defeated Madisonville 54-59. The Storm went on to defeat Lyon County 65-51 in the First Round of the Regional tournament but lost in the second round to Christian County 72-83. Since then the tournament has belonged to Madisonville.

