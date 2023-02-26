Madisonville-North Hopkins etched their name in the record books on Friday night when they captured their 14th consecutive district tournament championship, knocking off Hopkins Central 73-49. That win gives the Maroons the longest active district tournament winning streak in the state, one game ahead of Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park, which has won the 21st District Tournamen 13 years in-a-row.
The last time the Maroons lost the tournament was in 2009, when Hopkins County Central defeated Madisonville 54-59. The Storm went on to defeat Lyon County 65-51 in the First Round of the Regional tournament but lost in the second round to Christian County 72-83. Since then the tournament has belonged to Madisonville.
Madisonville had faced Central twice this season, winning both games.
The Maroons controlled the tip and quickly grabbed the lead after Marcus Eaves hit a jumper to make it 2-0. Madisonville had taken a 4-0 lead before the Storm’s Namari Hall grabbed a rebound and put back to get Central on the board at 4-2.By the end of the first eight minutes, the Maroons had a 14-9 lead.
Central took control of the second period, outscoring Madisonville 16-13 to cut the Maroon’s lead to just two points, headed into the locker room trailing 27-25.
The Storm started the second half with the same intensity, quickly taking a 28-27 lead after the break when Drake Skeen nailed a three. Maroon senior Marcus Eaves immediately drove down court but was fouled. He hit one-of-two from the line to tie the game at 28-all, then grabbed his own board on the missed second shot and made an easy layup to put Madisonville back on top at 30-28.
Madisonville went on to outscore the Storm 17-11 and at the end of the third the Maroons had stretched their lead to eight, taking a 44-36 lead into the final quarter.
To open the fourth period, Namari Hall sank a pair of free throws to cut Madisonville’s lead to four at 44-40, but Madisonville once again started pulling away. Madisonville would not look back and went on to win the game 73-49, capturing theri 14th consecutive district title.
Trevor Weldon , Namari Hall, and Drake Skeen led the Storm with 11 points apiece. Trevahn Jones finished with 10, Devonyae Butcher had five for the Storm, and Cohl Hoard finished with one point.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 26 points, and went 10-12 from the charity stripe. DeAaron Watkins finished with 16 points for the Maroons , Montae Ratcliff had nine, Destin Cheirs had seven, Tre Carney and Lajuan McAdoo both finished with four in the game. Maverick Peyton had three while DeVonte Wilkes had one .
