Our two Local High Schools football teams will both be on the road tonight to face tough opponents to end the regular season.
Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons will travel to Mayfield to face the Cardinals who are coming into the game with a 9-0 record. The Maroons coming off a bye week last week have locked up the second place in district play after defeating the Storm two weeks ago but look to make some noise in Mayfield.
On the other end of the county Hopkins County Central will travel just up the road to face Mclean County who also bring a impressive 7-2 record. The Cougars are fresh off a loss last week to Owensboro Catholic and are more than likely looking to end regular season with a win. The Storm are coming off a loss last week in a cold night in Hopkinsville that ended badly for the Storm after losing their senior quarterback Jaden Brasher to a broken collarbone. This week the Storm Coaches and players have licked their wounds and are hungry to end the season on a high note.
Regardless of the outcome tonight, both teams head straight into the post season next week. The Maroons will host Warren Central next Friday night in the opening round of the 2022 Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals. The Storm will head to Warren County to meet Warren East.
