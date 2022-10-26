Our two Local High Schools football teams will both be on the road tonight to face tough opponents to end the regular season.

Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons will travel to Mayfield to face the Cardinals who are coming into the game with a 9-0 record. The Maroons coming off a bye week last week have locked up the second place in district play after defeating the Storm two weeks ago but look to make some noise in Mayfield.

