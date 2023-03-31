The Lady Storm’s struggles continued on Thursday night when they hosted the Bravettes of Union County, falling in a 12-0 three-hit shutout.
After a scoreless first inning, the Bravettes added two runs in the second, four in the third and three in each the fifth and sixth to take the win.
Hopkins County Central’s two hits in the game came on a double by Maggie Killough in the bottom of the fourth and a single by Keira Bryan in the bottom of the sixth.
Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm, allowing five hits and nine runs over four and two-thirds innings. Lady Storm Keira Bryan came out of the bullpen to throw one and one-third inning.
2B: Maggie Killough, TB: Maggie Killough 2, Keira Bryan 1, Emily Ballard 1
HBP: Alyssa Blanchard, Brinkley Armstrong
SB: Maggie Killough , Keira Bryan
E: Alyssa Blanchard 5, Maggie Killough 3, Keira Bryan, Brinkley Armstrong
The Lady Storm will return to the field on Tuesday when they host Todd Central at 6 p.m.
