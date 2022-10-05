Last Saturday both Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central Cross Country teams competed in the Louisville XC Classic in Louisville at the Tom Sawyer State Park.
Drew Burden took the top spot for North Hopkins, finishing 12th with a time of 16:14.20 to lead the Maroons to a 13th place overall finish out of 49 teams in the event. Lucas Offutt was the next, crossing the line in 59th place at 17:10:.90. Dakota Evans finished in 69th place, Maddox Knight was 99th, Brody Duncan finished in 155th, Gavin Beard was 222nd, Luka Celik finished in 229th.
The Lady Maroons finished the day in 23 out of 43 teams. Madisyn Johnson was highest finishing runner on the Madisonville squad with a 70th place finish while Joy Alexander was a few spot behind her at 74th place. Katie Gillette was 119th, Coley Mitchell finished in 193rd, Emma Evans finished in 245th to round out the top finishers for the Lady Maroons.
In the middle school event, Hopkins Central earned a top 20 finish, finish the event 19th out of 44 teams. Tucker Young finished in the 52nd spot for the Storm with a time of 16:39.3 48. Landon Posey finished in 55th 16:45.5 50, Alex Ray finished in 112th, Todd Payne 231
