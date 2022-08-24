Central boys soccer traveled to Muhlenberg County on Tuesday to face the Mustangs and came back with their second win of the season after claiming a 2-0 victory.
The Storm scored both goals in the first half off the foot of Ryley Vincent with assists going to Carson Mackey and Riley Dunlap.
Muhlenberg defense stepped it up in the second half of the game and held Central scoreless after the break, but could not get their own offense going. The Storm defense held the Mustangs for the clean sheet.
Storm goalie Trevor Weldon had five saves for the game. With the win Central moves to 2-3 for the season.
Central has a little break in action until Monday, Aug. 29, when they host the Maroons who currently set at 4-3 for the season. Central’s Boys JV also took home a win from Muhlenberg 3-1.
