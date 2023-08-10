The Hopkins County Central girls suffered a 7-1 loss Tuesday evening at home against Henderson County in their season opener.
“Henderson is last year’s region champs and probably the favorite for this year,” said Head Coach Ben Lutz. “It was a good test for us early in the season to show what we need to improve on. The score was 2-1 at the half, so that was encouraging. We just had a few mistakes and ran out of gas in the second half.”
