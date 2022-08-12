The Lady Rockets played spoiler for the Lady Storm on Thursday night, dashing Hopkins Central’s hope of getting their first win of the soccer season by forcing a 2-2 tie.
The two teams have met 17 times since the 2008 season, with the Lady Storm holing a 15-1-1 lead in the series. The only win for Crittenden County was a narrow 3-2 victory on Sept. 5, 2013.
Hopkins Central well be at home on Monday, hosting the Lady Trojans of Webster County. The two squads have not met since Sept. 10, 2020, when Central claimed a 6-0. Webster County forfeited their match last season due to COVID-19 protocols. The Lady Trojans come into the game at 1-1, having claimed a shootout victory over Union County on Thursday night.
