Hopkins County Central’s girls soccer team shutout Webster County 10-0 Monday night in Morton’s Gap, but the talk of the night was Priya Holmes.
The senior scored four goals in the match, which boosts her to second on the Lady Storm’s all-time scoring list with 73 goals.
Along with the four goals from Homes, five other teammates added points to the board. Lilly Armour had two, while Elissa Adams, Taylor Posvic, Lillie Melton and Allie Childers each added one apiece.
Hopkins Central claimed victory via the mercy rule. They advance to 1-1-1 on the season. Central’s JV team also beat Webster’s JV 9-0.
The Lady Storm played Union County last night after press time. They will next travel to Gatlinburg, TN for the Smoky Mountain Cup.
