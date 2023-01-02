Hopkins County Central’s boys basketball team rebounded after an opening round loss to Central Magnet School to win their final two games at the Battle of the Border, going 2-1.
Hopkins Central 64
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 6:52 pm
Heritage Christian 56
In the second game Central played Heritage Christian, winning 64-56. The Warriors came out the first quarter on fire and by the end of the first eight minutes, Heritage Christian had a 21-11 lead over the Storm. Central’s Trevor Weldon knocked down a couple of triples in the second quarter, but the Warriors kept up their pace, holding onto a 32-25 lead at the half.
The Storm battled back in the third quarter with Drake Skeen added seven points to lead Central as they clawed their way back to head into the final stretch, trailing by four at 50-46.
Central held the Warriors to only six points in the final quarter to take a 64-56 lead.
Travahn Jones led the Storm with 20 points,
Drake Skeen had 16, Amari Hall finished with 11, Davonyae Butcher had nine, and Trevor Weldon finished with eight points. Amari Hall got the Player of the Game.
With the win the Storm advanced in the Tournament to face Trigg County.
Hopkins Central 84
Trigg County 50
Central started the game on fire, outscoring the Wildcat 26-14 during the first eight minutes. In the second quarter the Wildcats flipped the script on Central, outpacing the Storm 17-15 to go into halftime with the Storm leading 41-31.
In the second half Central turned their defense up and held the Wildcats to only seven points. Trevahn Jones had 20 points going into the final quarter for the Storm. Hopkins County Central put the game away in the final quarter. Drake Skeen led the charge with nine points for a 84-50 win.
Trevahn Jones received the Player of the game award and lead the Storm in scoring with 24 points. Drake Skeen came a close second with 23 points. Trevor Weldon had eight ,Davonyae Butcher had six, Amari Hall had four, and Micheal McDanial, Isac Earl, and Reece Belt all had two points in the game.
