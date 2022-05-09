The last week has been an up and down one for Hopkins County Central’s softball team. After 15-0 and 21-6 wins in a double header against Dawson Springs on Thursday night, they were on the opposite end of a pair of one-sided victories on Friday and Saturday. After losing 13-1 to OHS Friday night, the Lady Storm visited Whitesville on Saturday and met a Lady Raider team that was hitting on all cylinders. On Monday night they were leading in a high scoring game against Hopkinsville, only to see the Lady Colonels come from behind late in the game.
The Lady Storm started last nights game in Hopkinsville off hot. Lead-off batter Aly McCord walked to get things started, then scored on a ground ball single by Malorie Higgins. Kiera Bryan then singled, advancing Higgins to third where she where she was able to score on a passed ball. Bryan and Amelia Johnson would also score on subsequent passed balls to give Central a 4-0 lead.
Hopkinsville tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the first, but Central scored one run in the top of the second when Higgins went home on another passed ball to make it 5-4.
The Lady Colonels rallied for two in the bottom half, taking a 6-5 lead, but the Lady Storm turned in a big third inning, scoring five runs to take a 10-6 lead. After Madison Ramage was hit by a pitch, McCord reached on a single to left. Caroline Wilson socked a two run double and then Johnson hit a two run single. Bryan then cross the play when Alyssa Blanchard was hit by a pitch.
The Lady Storm would then extend their lead in the fifth. Blanchard got the scoring going, coming home on a passed ball. Then a one run single by McCord would score Ramage. Finally a hard single by Wilson would score Emily Ballard giving Central a 13-6 lead.
But the pages would turn in the bottom half of the fifth box. Hopkinsville grinded out eight runs to take a 14-0 lead into the top of the sixth, where the Lady Storm would see a single by Brinkley Armstrong go to waste after two strikeouts and a failed steal attempt. The Lady Colonels added two more in the sixth to advance their lead to 16-13.
Hopkins Central laid it all out in their last at bat. After Ramage popped out, Ballard walked and was replaced on the base path by pinch runner Cassidy Knight. McCord hit a sacrifice to first, but managed to reach on an error. Knight then stole both third and home to make it 16-14, while McCord made her way over to third on a steal. A single by Higgins would bring her home and pull the Lady Storm to within one. Bryan then walked, putting the go-ahead run on base, but Central was unable to capitalize as the final batter grounded out to second, ending the game at 16-15.
Kiera Bryan was scored as the losing pitcher. Through 4.5 innings she allowed ten hits and ten runs while striking out two. Emily Ballard went 1.5 in relief, allowing just one hit and no runs while getting one strikeout.
1B: A. McCord 3, M. Higgins 3, C. Wilson 2, K. Bryan 1, A. Johnson 1, B. Armstrong 1
2B: C. Wilson 1
RBIs: C. Wilson 3, A. Johnson 2, A. McCord 1, M. Higgins 1, A. Blanchard 1
After giving up two to Whitsesville Trinity in the first inning Saturday, the Lady Storm cut the lead in half in the top of the second when Mallorie Higgins scored on a sacrifice fly by Alyssa Blanchard to make it 2-1.
The Lady Raiders then exploded for 11 runs in the bottom half to take a 13-1 lead into the third. Central got one more in the top of the third when Kiera Bryan drove in Madison Ramage, but it wasn’t enough. Trinity posted four more in the bottom half to 15-run rule the Lady Storm in three innings.
Emily Ballard was scored with the loss. She threw for the complete game, allowing 16 hits and 13 earned runs.
1B: K. Bryan 1, M. Higgins 1, M. Ramage 1
RBIs: K. Bryan 1, A. Blanchard 1
