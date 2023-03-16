Hopkins County Central got off to a slow start to start the season, dropping games to Muhlenberg and Todd counties in the first two days of the young season, but hope to improve tonight when they host Heritage Christian Academy.
On Monday the Storm traveled to Trigg County, where the Wildcats exploded n the first inning, taking a 7-0 lead. They added one more in the bottom of the second to take a 8-0 lead into the third.
The Storm attempted a rally in the top of the third. Andrew Knowles drew a walk and Stephen Fowler hit a single to put two on base. Andrew Knowles stole third, which put in position to score on a wild pitch. Jaden Brasher then grounded out to second but got a RBI when Stephen Fowler crossed the plate to make it 8-2 by the middle of the third.
Central held the Wildcats scoreless in the bottom half, but were unable to continue their rally in the fourth, heading to the bottom of the inning still trailing 8-2. Trigg County put up six more points in the bottom of the fourth to make it 14-2 and held the Storm scoreless in the top of the fifth to claim a run rule win.
Central’s Ian Kinkade took the loss for the Storm, he went two innings and allowed five hits, eight runs, and one strike out.
Ian Kinkade, Gaige Brasher and Stephen Fowler all recorded one hit in the game. Fowler was scored with the Storm’s only RBI.
The Storm fell behind early in Tuesday night’s matchup against Muhlenberg County and were never able to recover.
The Mustangs grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then put 13 more runs on the board in the top of the second to take a 17-0 lead into the bottom of the second inning.
The Storm got things rolling in the bottom of the second after Brantley Harris was hit by a pitch with two outs already on the board. The Mustangs walked the next batter, Stephen Fowler, advancing Harris to second. Cameron White then sent a shot to left field to score Harris from second and advanced Fowler to third. The Mustangs then walked Jaden Brasher to load the bases, setting up a three run double to right by Tristin Schmaltz that made it 17-4.
The Mustangs went on to put three more runs up in the top of the fourth and held Central in the bottom of the inning to grab a 20-4 win over the Storm.
Eli Earl took the loss for the Storm, he allowed eight hits and 12 runs in one and two thirds innings.
Jaden Brasher, Tristin Schmaltz, Ian Kinkade and Cameron White had one hit each. Schmaltz was scored with three RBIs, while White had the fourth.
The Storm will host Heritage Christian Academy tonight at 5:30 p.m. The Warrirors have yet to play this season and currently only have 11 games on their schedule.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.