Over 8,000 student archers from around Kentucky met in Louisville on Friday and Saturday for the 2023 NASP State Tournament, including several teams from Hopkins County.
Madisonville-North Hopkins performed well, claiming a tenth place finish out of 149 teams in the event, shooting a 3,356 with 173 tens to punch their ticket to the NASP National Tournament in May.
The Maroons were led by senior Zeke Franklin, who turned in a 288 with 20 tens to finish 31st in high school boys. Addie Burns shot a 286 with 18 tens to place 31st in high school girls. Natalie Goshen (283, 18), Lukas Brewer (283, 17) and Maddie Ziegler (283, 5) rounded out the top five for Madisonville.
Hopkins County Central ended the day in 109th out of 149 teams, recording a 3,140 with 93 tens. Joshua Robinson led the way for the Storm, shooting a 278 with 12 tens to place 224 in high school boys. Rylin Clayton was second for Central, scoring a 275 with 12 tens. Th rest of the top five included Hallie Groves (267, 7), James Turner (263, 9) and Miranda Groves (260, 8).
James Madison Middle School finished the tournament in 52 out of 126 middle school teams, turning in a 3,096 with 101 tens. The Patriots were led by Hunter Barnes who shot a 269 with 15 tens to finish 166 in middle school boys. Others in the top five were Tanner Pryor (267, 13), Westyn Miles (262, 5), Madilyn Brister (261, 10) and Zoe Barger (261, 9).
Both HCCHS and JMMS met the minimum requirements for entry in the 2023 NASP Eastern Nationals which will be held in Louisville in May, but that does not necessarily guarantee a spot in the tournament.
NASP automatically awards positions in the tournament first to the top 10 individuals in each gender and age group (high school, middle school and elementary) from each participating state, then to the 1st place team in each age group in each state.
From there spots are awarded based on scoring tiers from the various state tournaments until the field is full. MNHHS’s 3,356 would place them as one of the first non-championship teams to earn a spot at Nationals. HCCHS’ 3,140 would make them a fifth tier team (3,100 tp 3,199) while JMMS would be in the final qualifying tier (over 2,999 — 3,098).
Registration for the National Tournament opens on April 12 and closes on April 13. Central and James Madison will find out for sure at that time whether they made the field for nationals.
The only other local team to compete over the weekend was West Hopkins, who fell 104 points shy of the minimum to reach nationals.
West Hopkins Elementary finished the state tournament in 92nd out of 98 teams, turning in a 2,395 with 38 tens. Jaycie Hall led the way with a 262 and 7 tens to finish 40 in elementary girls. Mason Kittinger was second on the team with a 249 and 9 tens to be the 125th elementary boy. The rest of the top five were Cooper Winstead (244, 6) Jonathan “Abe” Blanchard (241, 3) and Jorden Griffin (197, 3).
