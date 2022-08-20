Hopkins County Central Lady Storm volleyball team hosted University Heights Lady Blazers Monday night in their home opener but fell to the Lady Blazers (25-11, 25-12, 25-18) for a final score 0-3
Central had a total 11 kills , one Block, eight Assists, six Digs, and three Aces in the match.
Ellie Larkins and Maddie Hollis lead in most Kills with three apiece, while Lillie Whitaker-Greer led in Blocks with one. Olivia Hight led in Digs with three and also had a total of two Service Aces. Isabel Hight had the most assist in the game with eight. The Lady Storm Freshman team won their home opener to start the season 1-0.
Tuesday night Central Lady Storm hosted Crittenden County Lady Rockets at home and lost the match (25-23, 25-20, 17-25, 25-16) for a final score 1-3.
Central had a total of 27 kills, two Blocks, 19 Assists,11 Digs and eight Service Aces in the game.
Mallory Wagoner led in Kills with 10, Lillie Whitaker-Greer led in Blocks with two and she also had three Service Aces in the game . Olivia Hight led in Digs with two and Isabel Hight finished the game with 17 Assist for the night.
With the loss The Lady Storm Varsity team drop to 0- the season. The Lady Storm Freshman team beat Crittenden County to move to 2-0.
Thursday night the Lady Storm traveled to Union County and brought home their first Win of the season beating the Bravetts (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10) for a 3-1 win. Central had 26 kills, four Blocks, 13 Assists, six Digs and 23 Service Aces for the match. Mallory Wagoner and Isabel Hight had the most kills at seven apiece, Isabel also had the most Assists at 10. Jaci Clark and Olivia Hight both had three Digs for the Lady Storm. Lillie Whitaker-Greer and Nevaeh Haggan both had two blocks in the game.
With the Win the Storm move to 1-2 and look to get back on track after a rocky start. The Lady Storm will be back on the court next Tuesday August 23 at Fort Campbell.
