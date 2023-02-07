Monday night the Lady Storm hosted Caldwell County Lady Tigers in a must win game to keep their District title hopes alive.
To start the game the Lady Tigers won the tipoff but failed to score. The Lady Storm’s Calajia Mason drove to the basket for a layup to put the Storm up 2-0. After a few empty trips for both teams Caldwell tied the game at 2 all. Both teams battled the rest of the quarter with Central holding a narrow 13-11 lead going into the second quarter.
The Lady Storm held Caldwell to only four points in the second quarter, while putting up 12 in the quarter to take a 25-15 lead into halftime.
Central came back from the locker room in the second half with a hot hand and put up 20 points in the third, led by Lillie Whitaker-Greer with six. The Lady Storm the Lady Tigers to 11 for a 45-26 lead into the final quarter.
The Lady Storm kept their composure in the final quarter after going cold and held on to take a 58-37 win.
Mercy Sutton led the Lady Storm with 15 points, Emile Jones had 13, Brooklyn Clark finished with 11, Lillie Whitaker-Greer had 10, Tyah White finished with five, and Calajia Mason had four points in the game.
