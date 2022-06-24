Wednesday, Hopkins County Central High School made it official by hiring Austin Starks as the new head coach of the Storm baseball program.
Starks graduated from Central in 2010 with two goals: studying mathematics and secondary educations with aspirations to return to Central to coach Baseball.
“I would like to thank Hopkins County Central High School for the opportunity to be the next head baseball coach,” Starks said in a statement on Facebook. “When I graduated in 2010, I decided to pursue a degree in teaching with two goals in mind: teaching and coaching at HCCHS. Today is truly a dream come true and I cannot wait to get right to work coaching this program that I love.”
Starks replaces former head coach Travis Coyle who stepped down following the 2022 season. Coyle took over the Central baseball program in 2018 after then Central Coach Chad Crick departed. Coyle’s record as head coach at Central was 23 wins and 90 losses over four seasons.
“I have had a lot of mentors along the way and I could not have done it without their help,” Starks said. “I hope to work each and every day to build young men and win some games along the way. I am extremely blessed with a great support system and I am looking forward to this opportunity I have always dreamed of. Lastly, GO STORM.”
