Madisonville-North is now just one game back of .500 after picking up a road win against Hopkins Central on Monday night.
In a game that for the first three innings was a great pitching duel between Eric Farmer and Tyler McKinney, the Maroon managed to punch through in the 4th inning to break up a 0-0 tie, going on to win 10-1.
Through the first three innings Storm starter Tyler McKinney allowed one hit and had fourth strikeouts. In the fourth inning with one out Luke Barton singled, Hunter Gossett walked, and Ty Wheeler reached on a swinging bunt hit that loaded the bases. Landon Cline then drove home the games first 2 runs when he reached on an error. Eric Farmer then helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly that drove in Wheeler and gave the Maroons a 3-0 lead.
The Storm threatened in the bottom of 4th when Sage Hight singled and Ian Kinkade followed with another single to put runner at first and second. Jadon Brasher then sacrifice the runners to second and third. Gage Brasher then hit a hard-line drive to Parker Mathis in CF and he was able to double off Kinkade at second to end the threat.
The Maroons added two unearned runs in the 5th when Lane Faulk got a one out single and then Barton reached on a Storm error to put runners at 2nd and 3rd. Faulk and Barton scored on an error to make the score 5-0.
The Storm threatened again in the 5th when Tyler Rodgers and Chase Brasher reached on singles but Farmer was able to get out the inning.
The Storm finally broke through in the 6th when Sage Hight lead off with a single and reached second on an error. Hight moved up to third on a ground out and score on a safety squeeze by Jadon Brasher to make the score 5-1.
The Maroons broke the game open in the top of the 7th when Mathis led off with a single, which was followed by a hard shot triple to the gap by Barton to make it 6-1. Ty Wheeler then drove Barton home with a Single to make it 7-1. Landon Cline followed with an RBI single to scored Gossett to make it 9-1. Cline then scored on Farmer single to make score 10-1.
Eric Farmer was solid on the mound for the Maroons going 7 innings giving up 8 hits, 4 strikeouts and allowed only one walk. Tyler McKinney got the loss for the Storm going 7 innings giving up 10 hits, 10 runs but only 5 were earned. McKinney had 8 strikeouts.
Luke Barton had a great game for the Maroons with the bat and the glove. Barton went 3-4 with a triple, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs and an RBI. Barton also made 2 outstanding defensive plays in the field. Ty Wheeler was 2-3 with an RBI.
Tyler McKinney and Sage Hight had 2 hits for the Storm. The Maroon improved to 11-12 and win the one seed for the district tournament going 6-0 in district play. The Storm dropped to 2-15. The Storm will travel to UHA Tuesday for a 5:30 game and the Maroons are off till Thursday when the play Russellville.
Hopkins Central
1B: C. Brasher 1, T. McKinney 2, S. Hight 2, I. Kinkade 1, T. Rodgers 1
2B: T. Ballard 1
RBI: J. Brasher 1
Madisonville-North
1B: L. Barton 2, T. Wheeler 2, L. Cline 2, P. Mathis 1, E. Farmer 1, T. Bess 1, D. Rodgers 1, L. Faulk 1
3B: L. Barton
RBI: L. Cline 3, E. Farmer 2, L. Barton 1, T. Wheeler 1, T. Bess 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.