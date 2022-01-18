In Tuesday night’s action, Hopkins County Central looked to bounce back from Monday’s contest with Caldwell County. The Storm were tasked with beating a Paducah Tilghman team that they beat in the Class 2A Sectional on Jan. 8.
The first quarter started off hot for Hopkins County Central. Marcus Eaves hit the opening shot of the game which started a 12-0 run for the Storm. Padacah Tilghman’s Tragen Arthur stopped the run with a three point shot. Wesley Morris blocked a dunk attempt with 3:40 to go in the quarter. The Storm took that momentum into the end of the quarter where they led 25-18.
In the 2nd quarter, Paducah Tilghman went on a run of their own. Much like the Storm in the first half, the Blue Tornado started the quarter on an 8-0 run. Namari Hall stopped the bleeding for the Storm with a layup. The game then became a three point shooting contest between Drake Skeen and Jayvion Powell. Both players traded threes for multiple trips down the floor. A Tilghman dunk by Landon Fitzgerald seemed to swing the momentum in the quarter and they carried that into the end of the quarter. Tilghman was able to erase the first quarter deficit to finish the half tied at 42. Drake Skeen paced the Storm in the first half with 16 points, followed by Marcus Eaves with 13.
The third quarter was another back and forth affair. Neither team could get an advantage as teams battled to another tie at the end of 3 quarters, 60-60. Paducah Tilghman ended the quarter with a buzzer beater by Tilghman’s Powell on a baseline jumper.
The fourth quarter was all Tilghman. The Storm came up just short in the quarter. Tilghman was able to capitalize on second chance opportunities that allowed them to score on several put backs under the basket. Tilghman came out victorious by 12, 76-64. The Storm were led by Eaves with 25, Skeen had 16, and four other Storm members scored. The Storm will look to rebound in the cross town rivalry on Friday night against Madisonville North Hopkins in the second game of a girl/boy double header.
HCC 25 42 60 64
PT 18 42 60 76
Storm-Eaves 25, Skeen 16, Morris 4, Hall 5, Weldon 7, Belt 2
Tornado-Powell 25, Arthur 13, Shaw 16, Warren 7, Fitzgerald 10, Williams 6
