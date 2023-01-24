Monday the Lady Storm hosted top ranked McCracken County in a game that saw Central take their six lose of the year, falling 74-34.
The Lady Mustangs quickly came out of the gate hot, dominating the first quarter. With just 2:13 left in the period, Central trailed 20-2, but managed to add five more in the last two minutes to head to the second trailing 23-7.
Central managed to get their offense going in the second quarter scoring 16 but failed to contain the Lady Mustangs. McCracken put up 23 points of their own to head to the locker room up 46-23.
Coming back from halftime, McCracken County didn’t let up and stretched their lead out to 38 by the end of the third quarter. Central headed into the final eight minutes trailing 68-30.
McCracken added six more points in the fourth quarter and held Central to four to cruise to a 74-34 win.
Emile Jones led Central with 10 points, Mercy Sutton had eight, Tyah White finished with seven, Calajia Mason had five, Braylee Marsh had four, and Lillie Whitaker-Greer finished with two points in the game.
