The Lady Maroons have stretched their current winning streak to 12, after winning three games in two days to start the week. Madisonville, at 18-3, is holding onto the number five spot in the statewide softball rankings
Madisonville got the week going with a double header against cross county rivals Hopkins County Central, shutting the Lady Storm out in back-to-back games.
Madisonville 15, Central 0Madisonville grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning that was sparked off the bat of Mackenzie Stoltz who nailed a line driver to center to score Zoe Davis. Brenna Sherman then smacked a line drive to center to score Stoltz. Chloe Young singled to left to score Sherman and after was all said and done, the Lady Maroons had a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Maroons added four more in the second, capped off by a two run homer from Brenna Sherman to stretch their lead out to 5-0 . One batter later Chloe Young sent another blast one over the fence in left field. By the time the inning was over North had a 7-0 lead going into the third inning.
Mackenzie Stoltz took care of business in the third with the ole three-up-three down and the Lady Maroons put up another six runs on the board to stretched the lead out to 13-0. Madisonville sealed the win in the bottom of the fourth by adding two more runs for the 15-0 shutout.
Mackenzie Stoltz got the win for the Lady Maroons going perfect from the circle going four innings, allowing zero runs and zero hits, and striking out 11
Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm going three and two-thirds innings allowing 15 runs off of 18 hits.
Lady Maroons 2B: B. Sherman 2, J. Noffsinger HR: B. Sherman, C. Young TB: B. Sherman 9, C Young 6, J. Noffsinger 3, M. Stoltz 3, Z. Davis 3, K. Seargent 2, K. Justice 1 SB: J. Noffsinger 3, B. Sherman, K. Seargent, Z Davis CS: A. Jones
Lady Storm E: A. McCord, A. McCord
Madisonville 18, Central 0In game two, the Lady Maroons all but put the game away in their opening at bat, pounding the Lady Storm with 13 runs in the top of the first in a game that included four homeruns.
In the top of the second, Madisonville added five more runs to make it 18-0
The Lady Storm had one hit in the game in the bottom of the third by Maggie Killough on a ground ball to left field.
Madisonville 9, Caldwell 4Brenna Sherman recorded four RBIs to lead the Lady Maroons to a 9-4 win over Caldwell County on Tuesday night at home.
Madisonville grabbed a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first that was highlighted by a two run shot over center field fence by Brenna Sherman to score Mackenzie Stoltz.
The Lady Tigers put a run on the board in the top of the third off a Lady Tiger blast over the center field fence by Adley Lewis to make in 4-1.
Madisonville added another run in the bottom of the third with a single from Chloe Young to score Brenna Sherman to stretch the Lady Maroon lead to 5-1. The Lady Maroons held Caldwell scoreless the rest of the game while adding two runs in the fourth off another two run homer off the bat of Brenna Sherman, and two runs in the sixth to seal a 9-1 win.
Mackenzie Stoltz got the win for the Lady Maroons from the circle going seven innings, allowing five hits for one run and striking out eight.
Brenna Sherman went 3-4 from the plate and drove in four RBI’s in the game to lead the Lady Maroons.
2B: A. Prow, B. Sherman, M. Stoltz, HR: B. Sherman 2, TB: M. Stoltz 4, A. Prow 3, C. Young 2, J. Noffsinger 2, B. Sherman 10, HBP: S. Skeen, B. Sherman SB: B. Sherman, C. Young CS: J. Noffsinger
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.