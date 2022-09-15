Thursday night the Lady Storm celebrated senior night with a 9-0 thumping of Christian County to earn their seventh win for the season. With the win the Lady Storm move to 7-4-1 on the season.
Central’s Priya Holmes finished the night with two goals and one assist. Briley Littlepage would also finish the night with two goals and one assist for the Lady Storm. Teammates Lillie Melton and Elissa Adams both had two goals and Lilly Armour would finish the night with a goal in the win. Goalie Brooklyn Clark ended the night with two saves.
The Lady Storm played Lyon County last night after press time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.