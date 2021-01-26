High school and middle school archery programs from across the region returned to action over the weekend at the Hopkins County Archery Complex for the 2021 Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon Classic as competitors took to the range for the first time since COVID-19 forced the cancelation of the National Archery in Schools Program state championship meet last March.
Normally the archery season begins in mid-November, but due to virus restrictions, the official start was pushed back to January. The abbreviated season will progress quickly, with the NASP Region 2 Regional meet scheduled to begin in Madisonville on Feb. 11.
Absent from Saturday’s meet were local elementary archery teams from the county school system, which are not being allowed to compete this season due to an elementary sports ban issued by Hopkins County Schools administration in the fall.
Grace Baptist fielded two individuals in the elementary bracket — Madilyn Brister and Ella Yancey, who claimed the top two spots respectively.
Madisonville North Hopkins High School placed third in Saturday’s meet, with Hopkins County Central finishing in fifth place. Calloway County won the high school division, followed by Butler County.
Madisonville’s Tom Welborn was the highest placing local archer, finishing fifth out of 63 high school boys with a 285 and 17 tens. Zeke Franklin was the second highest finishing Maroon with a score of 279 and 13 tens, followed by Joshua Robinson (276, 12 tens), Aliah Carlisle (274, 13) and Haley Brown (269, 12).
Casey Hight was the highest placing member of the Storm, shooting a 277 with 11 tens to finish fifth out of 67 girls. Gavin Hale was next, shooting a 276 with 12 tens, followed by Gabe Starks (272, 12), James Turner (267, 8) and Ashley Turner (260, 4).
Butler County also took first place in the middle school division, followed by Browning Springs and James Madison.
Eighth grader Maddie Ziegler was the highest finishing archer for the Bears, shooting a 278 with 15 tens to finish second out of 64 middle school girls. She was followed by Caitlin McClain (259, 11 tens), Gabriel Chamberlain (259, 9), Aidan Kelley (258, 6) and Melody Kincaid (256, 6).
Addie Burns was the highest placing member of the Patriot squad, shooting 275 with 9 tens to finish fifth of 64 middle school girls. She was followed by Riley Peyton (264, 7), Josie Morris (260, 10), Zoe Barger (258, 8) and Aubrie McGuyer (251, 6).
Madisonville is not currently scheduled to shoot next weekend, but Central is on the schedule to shoot at the Henderson County 2021 Colonel Classic to be held Friday and Saturday, as are both Browning Springs and James Madison.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
