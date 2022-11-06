Saturday the Hopkins County Central Cheer team claimed first place in the Gameday Large Group out scoring the field with a 98.20 and captured the KHSAA Region 1 Large Gameday Championship.
County Rival Madisonville-North Hopkins cheer team capturing the top spot in the All-Girls Small group with a score of 82.45 and captured the KHSAA Region 1 Small Group championship.
