The 2021-22 season for Hopkins County Central Lady Storm was one of the most successful seasons in some time with the Lady Storm winning the Ohio County Tournament and Kentucky 2A Championship Section 1 tournament, but it came to an end on Tuesday night at Crittenden County with the Lady Rockets winning 42-30.
It was a game in which the Lady Storm offense struggled all night long. Hopkins Central played excellent defense and kept the game close in the first half as they trailed 8-5 after one quarter and were within 11-8 with 3:37 remaining in the half when Crittenden County went on a 10-2 run to end the half leading 21-10. Hopkins County Central was able to keep the game close despite being 4-24 from the field for the half.
In the third quarter Emile Jones came out and got the Lady Storm on the board quickly with a 3 pointer to cut the lead to 21-13, but the Lady Storm remained ice cold from the field and finished the quarter 2-12 from the field the rest of the quarter and trailed 31-16 until Mercy Sutton was able to beat the buzzer off a pass from Briana Fritz to cut the lead to 31-18.
The fourth quarter the Lady Storm were able to cut the lead to 10 at 33-23 with 3:38 left on a steal and basket by Emile Jones. Crittenden County scored to make the score 35-23 when Emile Jones converted an old fashion 3-point play to get the Lady Storm to within 9 at 35-26 with 3:03 left. The Lady Storm then went ice cold again and were not able to score again until 1:07 left on a reverse layup by Calijia Mason to cut the lead to 38-28 but Crittenden hit 4 free throws to keep the Lady Storm at bay and Briana Fritz scored with 30 seconds left to make the final score 42-30.
Emile Jones led the way for the Lady Storm with 13 points. Calijia Mason had a great game off the bench for the Lady Storm with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 block shots and she seemed to be everywhere at times on defense. Lillie Whitaker-Greer had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Mercy Sutton had 3 points and 6 rebounds. Briana Fritz had 3 points 4 rebounds, 4 deflections and 1 steal as she finished out a great career as a Lady Storm. Brooklyn Clark had 2 points 5 rebounds, 4 deflections, 2 steals and 1 block shot. Kire Peyton also ended her career as a Lady Storm a with 3 rebounds and 1 steal in playing injured the last 2 weeks of the season.
The Lady Storm ended the season at 18-11. Crittenden County advances to the Regional Semi-finals on Wednesday at Madisonville North Hopkins to play the winner of the Webster County/ Hopkinsville game at 7:30.
HCC 05-05-08-12 - 30
CC 08-13-10-11 - 42
Hopkins County Central Jones 13, Mason 5, Whitaker-Greer 4, Sutton 3, Fritz 3, Clark 2
