Hopkins County Central gave up an early lead to Caldwell County last night at home and were never able to recover. The Tigers outhit the Storm 12-4, and Hopkins Central committed eight errors in the game.
After giving up four runs in the opening at bat, the Storm tried to rally back in their first at bat. Chase Brasher led-off with a line drive single to center. Loren McKinney was then hit by a pitch to put the first two batters on. Truman Ballard smacked a hard ground ball to right, scoring Brasher. Sage Hight would connect on a sacrifice fly to left, scoring McKinney to make it 4-2.
From there the Tigers steadily pulled away, adding four in the second, eight in the third and two in the fourth to bring the game to an end in four.
Ballard was scored with the loss. He gave up seven hits through two innings, allowing six earned runs and striking out three.
1B: C. Brasher, T. Ballard (2), G. Brasher
BB: C. Brasher, J. Brasher
RBIs: T. Ballard, S. Hight
