Tonight, the boys 2nd Region tournament moves to Hopkinsville, and both the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons and the Hopkins County Central Storm will be in action as the top four teams in the region face off for a trip to the UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
GAME ONE
The Maroons (23-8), 7th District Champs take the court at 6 p.m. against the winner of the 5th District, Lyon County (26-6). The Lyons emerged from the regular season as the only team to go undefeated in the region. They faced Madisonville once, on Jan. 18. claiming a 71-66 victory.
The Lyons come into tonight’s game as the third highest scoring offense in the state with an average of 79.3 PPG. The Maroons are 33rd in the state at 69.7.
Three members of the Lyon County squad are averaging double digit scoring this season, led by Travis Perry at 27 PPG who is 10th in the state. He is joined by Jackson Shoulders (19.1) and Jack Reddick (10.7).
There are also three members of the Maroon squad averaging double digits this year. Kale Gaither has turned in the 18th best scoring effort in the state with an average of 24.2 PPG, while Zach Tow is at 12.7 and Ashton Gaines has hit 11.7. Through the season, however, Madisonville has shown that any number of players on the team are capable of big scoring, such as when Lajuan McAdoo put up 15on Tuesday night against Union County.
GAME TWOIn the second game of the night, tipping-off at 7:30 p.m., District 7 runner-up Hopkins County Central (15-12) will meet 8th District Champs Hopkinsville (22-6) on their home court.
This will be the first time the two teams have played since Dec. 2018, when the Tigers claimed a 77-40 victory.
The Storm is lead by Marcus Eaves, the number 12 leading scorer in Kentucky during the current season, where he averaged 26.2 PPG. Drake Skeen (13.4) and Wesley Morris (12.4) both broke into double digit averages for the year as well.
Hopkinsville’s Kensington Cabiness (13 PPG), Daisjuan Mercer (12.2) and and Detravious Leavell (12.1) hope to put their Tigers over the top.
The winners of these two games will meet in the Regional Championship round on Saturday, with the winner of that game heading to Rupp arena to face the winner of the 5th Region Tournament on March 17 at 12:30 p.m.
The 5th Region didn’t begin its tournament until last night, with the championship round scheduled for Tuesday.
