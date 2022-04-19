Errors were costly last night at home for Hopkins County Central. Despite outhitting Dawson Springs 10-3, 10 errors gave the Panthers the edge they needed to hand the Storm a 9-6 loss at home.
Dawson Springs grabbed the lead early, scoring two unanswered runs in the first inning. They added one in each the second and third to go up 4-0.
The Storm rallied in the bottom of the third, led by Chase Brasher who singled to center. Tyler McKinney then singled to short, moving Brasher to third. Brasher then scored on a wild pitch to get Central on the board. They would go on to add three more runs in the box to tie the game at 4-4.
But the Panthers weren’t done. Dawson Springs added four runs in the top of the sixth and one in the top of the seventh to go back in front 9-4.
The Storm attempted another comeback in their final at bat. Sage Hight reached on a fielder’s choice, then James Brasher was hit by a pitch. Gage Brasher then hot a line drive single to center field, scoring Hight, but was tagged out trying to make it to second. Taylor Rodgers then drove in James Brasher making it 9-6, but the Panthers stopped the come back there.
Hight takes the loss. Through 5.2 innings he gave up just three hits and no earned runs while striking out seven.
1B: G. Brasher, T. McKinney, T. Ballard (2), I. Kinkade (2), J. Brasher, G. Brasher, T. Rodgers (2)
RBIs: I. Kinkade, S. Hight, J. Brasher, G. Brasher, T. Rodgers
SB: S. Hight, I. Kinkade
BB: T. Ballard
The Storm is scheduled for a rematch against Dawson Springs on Thursday, but that game is still up in the air. After the Dawson Springs city park was destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado, the Panthers have been playing at Riverside Park. According to the Dawson Springs coaching staff, the field was completely under water as recently as Saturday.
