Last Friday the Hopkins County Central Storm traveled to Bowling Green with hopes of shocking the tri state but instead came home defeated. The undefeated Warren East Raiders extended their hot streak with a 46-0 shutout of the Storm and will advance to the second round of the Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals where they will face Madisonville.

At the beginning of the season, Central had high expectations coming into the season and started off with a big home win against Webster County.

