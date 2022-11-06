Last Friday the Hopkins County Central Storm traveled to Bowling Green with hopes of shocking the tri state but instead came home defeated. The undefeated Warren East Raiders extended their hot streak with a 46-0 shutout of the Storm and will advance to the second round of the Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals where they will face Madisonville.
At the beginning of the season, Central had high expectations coming into the season and started off with a big home win against Webster County.
The following week the Storm went to Union County which is currently undefeated and made some noise despite losing the game. Central was able to move the ball all night. Fast forward a few games to Homecoming night against Todd County Central in a game that started out looking like a Storm blowout quickly became a dogfight till the end with Central despite some questionable calls took the loss by only three points. When Logan County came to town once again the team didn’t win but fought all game and put points on the board against a team that is 10-1 this season.
Pointing out the losses this team has had leads me to the North Hopkins game and let me say this if you missed that game it was a barn burner and anybody’s game going into the fourth quarter tied. So don’t let the score tell that story the Storm could have walked away with the win that night if a few plays had went the other way. Central battled in every game they lost til the final whistle and going into the Hopkinsville game the Storm was posed to ruin Homecoming night for the Tigers that was until Central ran into a cold night in a Thursday game and in a more than physical game. Central Senior QB Jaden Brasher seen his season come to a end that night after a slew of Tigers put Brasher on the ground snapping his collarbone and even after that we seen a Central team fight without their QB in the last regular season game to McLean County (9-2) currently but still put points on the board.
For the final game with Central finishing in the fourth spot in the District behind Hoptown the Storm was paired with Warren East to start the Class 4A tournament. The Storm had the toughest draw coming out of the gate Junior Calil McNary led the team in yards with 15 attempts for 101 yards on the ground and four yards in the air. Junior Harlee Egbert had four attempts for six yards on the ground and 21 yards in the air.
