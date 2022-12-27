The Lady Storm kicked off their trip to the Sunshine State by getting hot Tuesday afternoon at the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, knocking off their first opponent in the tournament 56-48.
In the first round of the tournament, Hopkins County Central faced Steinbrenner High School from Lutz, Florida.
Central’s Senior guard Emilee Jones came out of the gate on fire and lead the team in scoring during the first quarter with nine points. The Lady Storm controlled the controlled the first eight minutes, outscoring the Lady Spartans 19-13.
In the second quarter Steinbrenner regrouped and held the Lady Storm to just 10 points but Central still went into the half with a 29-26 lead.
The Lady Storm held onto their lead in the third quarter, heading into the final box with 43-39 lead. In the final quarter the Lady Storm proved to be to much for the Lady Spartans and Central took their first win in Daytona 56-48.
Emilee Jones lead the Lady Storm with 12 points, Mercy Sutton had 11 and went five for five at the line. Tyah White finished with 10, Lille Whitaker-Greer had eight, Calajia Mason had seven, Brooklyn Clark finished with six, and Kenzleigh Harrison had two.
The Lady Storm are scheduled to play again today in round two of the tournament today.
