Hopkins Central dropped one game to Whitesville Trinity over the weekend, and then lost in game one of a double header against Webster County on Monday. Game two did not get underway until late and wasn’t completed until after press time.
Webster County had their bats going early and often in the first game of the double header vs Hopkins County Central last night. The Trojans had 12 hits, six of which were doubles, in route to a 12-2 win over Hopkins County Central on Monday night.
Webster got on the board first in the second inning. The Trojans loaded the bases on back-to-back singles by Pryce Pearcy and Trace Hardison. Brock Parker then reached on an error to load the bases with no outs. Tyler McKinney then tried to work his way out of the jam and almost did when he got David Wingo to pop up and Jackson Edens to strike out. Ben Blandford however followed with a 2 run single and after a walk to Jace Thurby, Micah Austin hit a 2 run single to give the Trojans a 4-0 lead.
The Trojans added to their lead in the top of third when Pearcy lead off the inning with a double and then scored on a one out single by Parker to make it 5-0. The Storm then broke through in the bottom of the inning for 2 runs. Truman Ballard got a one out double that was followed by an infield single by Sage Hight and Ballard was able to score when Webster County threw the ball away trying to get Hight. Jadon Brasher followed with an RBI double to make the score 5-2.
Webster County broke the game open with a 7 run fourth inning which Edens, Blandford and Thurby started off with back-to-back to back doubles. Austin was then HBP and Cannan Taylor followed that with a 2 run double to make the score 9-2. Pearcy was then robbed of an extra base hit on a great catch by Braxton Browning. Trace Hardison then singled to score Taylor and make the score 10-2. The Trojans then added 2 unearned runs in the inning to extend the lead to 12-2.
Blandford picked up the Win for the Trojans going 4 IP giving up 5 hits and 2 earned runs with 6 strikeouts. Sage Hight was the losing pitcher for Hopkins County Central going the distance for the Storm. Webster County improved to 8-20 with the win and the Storm dropped to 2-17.
Webster 0-4-1-7-0 --12
HCCHS 0-0-2-0-0 -- 2
Webster County
1B: Edens, Blandford, Austin, Pearcy, Hardison, Parker
2B: Edens, Blandford, Thurby, Taylor, Hardison, Pearcy
RBI: Blandford (3), Thurby, Austin (2), Taylor (2), Hardison, Parker, Wingo
Hopkins County Central
1B: Kinkade, Hight, Rodgers
2B: Ballard, J. Brasher
RBI: Ballard, J. Brasher
Game two of the double header did not end until after press time. We will have the recap of that game in tomorrow’s edition of The Messenger.
Central lost on Saturday to Whitesville Trinity 16-0.
Whitesville opened the game with the first four hitters reaching base, scoring 2 runs, but the Storm pitcher Chase Brasher made a great move to first to pick off Huff and then the Storm threw out Boarman at the plate on a great execution of getting the runner from home in the first/third pickoff. Whitesville then broke the game wide open with 9 runs in the third and 5 runs in the fourth.
The bright spots for the Storm were Ian Kinkade and Truman Ballard who had singles and Taylor Rodgers who took the mound in the 4th inning with no outs and was able to end the damage by only allowing one hit and getting a strike out.
Whitesville Trinity improved to 5-16 with the win and the Storm dropped to 2-16. The Storm are back in action at home for SR night on Monday with a double header vs Webster County with the first game starting at 5:30.
Trinity 2-0-9-5--16
HCCHS 0-0-0-0--0
Whitesville Trinity
1B: Mills, Huff 3, Boarman, N. Hernandez,W. Hernandez, Hatfield 2
2B: Huff,
3B: Hatfield
RBI: Mills, Huff 5, Boarman, Hernandez, Hatfield 4
HCCHS
1B: Kinkade, Ballard
WP Huff 4 IP 2 hits, 0 runs 6 strikeouts
LP C. Brasher 3 IP 9 Hits, 2 BB, 11 Runs, 4 ER
