Entering Thursday night’s contest against the Hopkinsville Tigers, Hopkins County Central looked to continue the momentum from the historic win over Henderson County on Tuesday night. In the end, the Storm played a great game, but came up just short to the Tigers, falling by a score of 74-64.
Hopkinsville won the opening tip off and scored on a layup to start the contest. Wesley Morris started the scoring for the Storm on a layup. A Hopkinsville basket and Drake Skeen 3 pointer brought the score to 5-4 in favor of the Storm. Deshaun Mercer scored on a 3, but Marcus Eaves answered to pull the Storm back ahead a few possessions later to bring the score to 8-7. Wesley Morris continued to work around the rim, converting on a tip in on a missed triple by Skeen. Skeen was able to find the bottom of the net a few possessions later for a 3, bringing the score to 16-13 Tigers with just under 2 minutes to go in the quarter. After the teams traded baskets to close out the quarter, the Tigers led 20-15 at the end of 1.
Marcus Eaves started the scoring for the Storm in 2nd quarter with a layup and a foul. Trevahn Jones scored on a layup immediately after and the Storm were edging closer to the Tigers. Wesley Morris converted on a layup to give the Storm the lead 21-20. That basket by Morris forced Hopkinsville to call a timeout and the Storm had the momentum. Out of the timeout, Trevor Weldon scored on a 3 pointer. Wesley Morris then scored on a layup off of an Eaves outlet pass, giving the Storm a 6 point lead with 3:51 to go in the quarter. Hopkinsville came back via a three pointer and a dunk that swung momentum to the Tigers. Morris found the bottom of the net on a three pointer to end the Hopkinsville run and put the Storm back ahead 29-28. Morris converted on a 3 at the end of the quarter, and a Tiger basket tied it at 32 at the half time horn. Morris led the Storm with 14 first half points. Eaves chipped in 7 of his own in the quarter. The Storm entered the locker room looking to continue putting the pressure on Tigers.
Hopkinsville started the scoring out of half time with a layup, but was quickly answered by a Eaves 3 pointer. Hopkinsville went on a short run to extend the lead to 40-35. Hopkins County Central was forced to take a timeout. Hopkinsville banked in a three pointer out of the timeout, but Marcus Eaves answered with a layup. Drake Skeen drained a three with 3:07 to go in the quarter to bring the score to 45-40 in favor of the Tigers. Skeen drained another three after the teams traded baskets to pull the Storm within 4 with just over a minute to go in the quarter. Wesley Morris scored on a layup to pull the Storm within 2, and a Trevahn Jones 3 brought the Storm within one point at 51-50. Drake Skeen hit a triple at the buzzer to give the Storm a 53-51 lead at the end of 3.
The fourth quarter drive by the Tigers proved to be too much for the Storm. Hopkinsville started the scoring on a layup, and then a tipped in basket gave the Tigers the lead 55-53. They never looked back from there. The Storm were able to pull within one point at 61-60 with 1:53 to go in the quarter. Following a few Tiger baskets, the Storm were forced to foul to extend the game. The Tigers were able to convert at the free throw line to extend the lead and ice the game. In the end, the Tigers prevailed 74-64 to end the season for the Storm. Marcus Eaves led the Storm in scoring, finishing with 25 points to cap his single season scoring record for the Storm. Wesley Morris added 16 points to close out his career. Skeen chipped in 15 points for the Storm. With the loss, Central concludes an outstanding season that saw their first regional tournament victory since 2009. They will look to enter next season and build on this success.
HCC 15 32 53 64
HPK 20 32 51 74
Scoring-Eaves 25, Morris 16, Skeen 15, Jones 5, Weldon 3
