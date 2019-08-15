Girls Soccer
Central 3, Lyon County 2: The Lady Storm edged out a 3-2 win over Lyon County to kick off their 2019 campaign on the road Tuesday night. Katelyn Cavanaugh was the stand out performer scoring two goals and providing the assist on the third. Lily Melton was the other scorer for Central while Kire Peyton finished with 18 saves on the night.
Greenwood 6, North 1: The Madisonville North Hopkins high school soccer team got off on the wrong foot Tuesday night, losing their season opener 6-1 at Greenwood. Abigail Center finished off a Kensley Zieba pass for the only North goal on a night the Lady Gators didn't let off. Despite the 12 saves by Kara Franklin in the North's goal, six shots for Greenwood still went in.
