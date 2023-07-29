Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will be hosting a special “Hunter Education Day” in junction with National Shooting Sports Month in August, taking place next Saturday, August 5, 2023. The department will offer 38 in-person Hunter Education classes and live-fire range days at convenient locations across Kentucky this day.

To hunt legally in the state of Kentucky, all hunters born on or after January 1, 1975, and age 12 or older, are required to have successfully completed a one-time hunter education course and have an un-expired hunting license appropriate for their hunting activity.

