Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will be hosting a special “Hunter Education Day” in junction with National Shooting Sports Month in August, taking place next Saturday, August 5, 2023. The department will offer 38 in-person Hunter Education classes and live-fire range days at convenient locations across Kentucky this day.
To hunt legally in the state of Kentucky, all hunters born on or after January 1, 1975, and age 12 or older, are required to have successfully completed a one-time hunter education course and have an un-expired hunting license appropriate for their hunting activity.
Species-specific permits in addition to an annual hunting license are required for hunting deer, wild turkeys, bear, bobcats, and sandhill cranes. Hunter education credentials issued by other states are valid in Kentucky.
“We are excited about the upcoming fall hunting seasons and decided to kick off National Shooting Sports Month with a new Hunter Education Day,” said Rachel Crume, R3 branch manager for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “We hope this concentrated day of classes is a way to help the public get prepared early this year, and we look forward to welcoming afield all the new Kentucky hunters this effort will certify.”
The department’s Hunter Education training class includes hunter ethics, wildlife conservation and identification, field care of game, first aid, firearm safety, archery, and muzzleloading. In an in-person course, the last session will include a written test and a live-fire exercise. In an online course, the live-fire exercise will be available at a department-provided range day.
“Hunter education certification ensures that new hunters understand and appreciate their role in natural resource management,” Crume said.
All of the in-person courses and range days are open to participants at least nine years old and are offered free of charge, but registration is required for each session.
Firearms and ammunition are provided at the ranges free of charge for testing. Online hunter education courses are offered by partnering organizations, and some require a fee.
For more information about Kentucky Fish and Wildlife as well as hunting dates and regulations, please go to fw.ky.gov.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.