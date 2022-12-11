Madisonville-North Hopkins split games over the weekend with Henderson County and Russellville.
On Friday night the Maroons hosted Henderson County but didn’t get the outcome they where expecting, taking their first lost of the season 78-57.
Both teams came out of the gate hitting the boards and keeping it close through the first quarter with Madisonville holding a 18-15 lead. Henderson took control of the second quarter and scored 16, while holding the Maroons to just eight to go into the half with a 31-21 lead over the Maroons.
The second half didn’t get much prettier for Madisonville and they couldn’t find a answer for Henderson’s Gerard Thomas. Thomas had 29 points in Henderson’s win over Madisonville.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Destin Cheirs had 10 points, and pulled down five rebounds.
As a team the Maroons finished with 29 rebounds, 18-31 from the charity stripe, and only hit one three point shot out of 17 attempts.
Saturday the Maroons hosted Russellville and cruised to a 61-47 win.
The Maroons’ Montae Ratcliff came out firing, hitting three shot from behind the arc to lead the Maroons with nine points in the first quarter. Marcus Eaves came alive in the second, hitting two threes and adding a bucket to lead Madisonville to a 31-24 halftime lead.
In the second half both teams defense stepped holding each other to a low scoring third quarter with the Maroons taking a six point lead going into the home stretch. Madisonville’s Marcus Eaves took over for the Maroons in the fourth quarter, knocking down some key free throws to seal the win for a 61-47 final.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 26 points going six of seven from the stripe. Montae Ratcliff had 11 points and knocking down three from behind the arc. DeAaron Watkins finished with 11 points and hitting five of nine at the free throw line.
With the win the Maroons move to 4-1 and will host the Storm at home Tonight in a double header. The girls game starts a 6pm with the boys game starting after the girls game ends.
