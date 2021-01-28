An annual staple for Hopkins County since 2017, the West Kentucky Archery Complex will be hosting the Mid-South Conference Indoor Archery Competition from Friday through Sunday.
The three-day event will feature 126 archers from eight teams around the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference, including a couple of locals who will shoot for Lindsey Wilson in Jessica Heady and T Sanchez — both of whom are currently sophomores and graduated from Hopkins County Central.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some significant changes this year.
“We will not allow spectators into the complex this year,” said West Kentucky Archery Board member Crystal Carlton. “We’re limited to 200 people which is our 50% capacity. We’ll only allow archers and their coaches as well as the media. We’ll do temperature checks, have mask mandates and promote social distancing.”
The format of the competition will also change to comply with the pandemic.
“We’ve split up the divisions so they’re shooting on different days,” Carlton said. “The bowhunter division will shoot first on Friday and the compound and recurve divisions will shoot Saturday and we’ll have the finals on Sunday. We’ve also divided out the practice times so everyone can stay safe.”
In previous years, the event has been very popular for both locals and visitors alike.
“The place would be packed all three days,” Carlton said. “Unfortunately that won’t be happening this year with all the restrictions.”
Not only did the public help the archery complex in recent years, but the overall local economy.
“I know Trish Noel over at the Hopkins County Tourism Commission said that the tournament brought in the largest amount of overnight stays at hotels in Hopkins County,” Carlton said. “It’s really helped the local economy over the past four or five years.”
Competition will start at 4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
