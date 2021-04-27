The Worth insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A Go Junior Golf Series will be back for another season this summer and will make a couple of stops in Madisonville.
This year’s tour will consist of 16 tournaments and is open to all junior golfers 18-years-old and younger.
“We are very happy to once again host this program for junior golfers in western and southern Kentucky,” said Mark Price — founder and director of the Go series in a news release. “We are grateful to the host sites in signing on for 2021 and are looking forward to an outstanding summer of junior golf.”
The series will have tournaments at Madisonville Country Club on June 18 and at Lakeshore Country Club on July 6.
Tournaments are open to all boys and girls in the following age groups; 8-under (three holes), 9-10 (six holes), 11-12 and 13-15 (nine holes), 13-15 and 16-18 championship (18-holes).
According to the release, the series caters to both the advanced golfer by prepping them for the 2021 high school golf season, while implementing age-appropriate tee boxes and maximum stroke limits for the developing player in the younger divisions.
Registration information is available on their website, gojuniorgolfseries.com and the early registration deadline is May 21.
