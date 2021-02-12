Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Christian County- 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Todd County Central- 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Ballard Memorial- 1 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Caldwell County- 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Hopkins County Central- 6 p.m.
Trinity (Whitesville) at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Union County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
Swimming
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Murray- 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Union County- 6 p.m.
Marshall County Hoopfest: Hopkins County Central vs. Graves County at Marshall County- 6:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
