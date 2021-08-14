After COVID-19 canceled football and cheer last year, the Madisonville Rotary Club is excited to bring it back this fall.
Hopkins County fourth and fifth graders can sign up from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the football complex by Browning Springs Middle School.
Program organizer JD Lester said Rotary is very excited to come back this year and offer the opportunity to the kids.
“I think football and cheer are something a lot of fourth and fifth graders look forward to and something they have seen in the community for over 50 years,” he said. “It is certainly a tradition, and I am sure a lot of the kids are ready to be back out and be with their friends and competing.”
He said the club was following the governor’s guidelines last year when they decided not to offer football and cheer.
“It was not an easy decision, but we felt like it was the best decision to make at the time,” said Lester.
He said Rotary football and cheer are open to all fourth and fifth graders living in Hopkins County, including those homeschooled. Signups are informal as all Rotary needs are for a parent or guardian to complete the registration form and pay the $40 fee.
“That goes for refurbishing equipment every year, new equipment, as well as some of the other Rotary projects we have,” said Lester.
The participants will be able to meet their football or cheer coach and receive their uniform at the signups. Practices will start next week.
While Rotary is not affiliated with a particular school, the teams are based on the elementary schools. He said they expect 150 to 200 participants between football and cheer this year.
“We anticipate a high volume of kids wanting to participate,” said Lester.
As a kickoff to the season on Saturday, Aug. 21, there will be a Jamboree at North Hopkins High School. The Rotary football teams will come out and scrimmage against each other as a fundraiser for the ball program at North.
“It is just kind of a tune up and a nice kickoff to the season,” said Lester.
