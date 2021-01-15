Fans of the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons have seen a new brand of basketball through the first three games of the season. From a new head coach, to several new faces on the floor, the Maroons don’t seem in any hurry to relinquish their hold on the 2nd Region.
One of the new key players through the early stages has been transfer Kale Gaither, who’s at his third and final stop in his high school career. He previously suited up for Henderson County and Union County.
“I felt like living with my Dad in Madisonville was the best choice,” Gaither said. “Plus, I’ll get some more exposure in Madisonville since they’re one of the top teams in the state, and they play in the big games and big tournaments so that was some key factors that drew me to playing for North.”
Gaither’s father, Steve Gaither, was a former standout for the Providence High School Bulldogs in the 1990s.
Prior to arriving to Madisonville, Gaither showed that he was a force to be reckoned with when he had the ball — averaging 14.5 points per game as a freshman for the Colonels and carried a 22.9 ppg as a sophomore and 22.6 in his junior season with Union County.
During that time, he played often against current North head coach Jon Newton when he was the head coach at Webster County.
Gaither also realizes that he has some big shoes to fill in his one season in Madisonville with the departure of Kenny White, K’suan Casey and most of the core group from the past two seasons.
“It’s really good to play for Newton,” Gaither said. “When I was at Union and he was coaching at Webster, we were rivals. But I always wondered what it would be like playing for one of the best coaches in the region.”
Just like the rest of his teammates, Gaither is adjusting to Newton’s style of play — which so far has payed off with a 2-1 start to the season.
“Newton is really on us a lot, but it’s because he’s pushing us to get better every day,” Gaither said. “You can really see his passion on the bench during games.”
Newton was equally excited to have Gaither join him in Madisonville.
“Kale is our one experienced guy on the team,” Newton said. “He’s a quiet leader, but he competes every day, and he hates losing. He wins every sprint that we do, he wins 90% of the man-to-man drills that we do, and that’s just part of his competitive nature.
“A lot of times when you get talented kids, you don’t know what kind of work ethic you’re going to get,” Newton said. “As a coaching staff, we’ve been blown away with his work ethic. There’s no doubt he’s going to be playing at the next level — where that is, I don’t know.”
Gaither said that there are a few programs looking at him, but no offers are on the table yet.
So far this season, Gaither hasn’t really found his 3-point shot yet despite averaging over 20 points in the first three games. However, he’s still able to manufacture some scoring by driving to the basket and drawing fouls.
“I didn’t really play like that for the past two years because I knew my team really depended on me,” Gaither said. “I know the outside shot isn’t always going to work and the defense is really going to get on me so I just try to get some fouls called against them.”
Newton is hoping that his player can find his stroke from beyond the arc as the season progresses.
“We’ve seen him hit four or five 3-pointers in a row in practice,” Newton said. “We know that outside shot is coming for him, but for right now he’s getting to the free throw line and getting it to the rim. As a shooter, you get some confidence after a couple go in from deep, and that’s all it takes. As soon as he gets in a rhythm and starts knocking down that outside shot, the rest will be history.”
Gaither and the rest of the Maroons will be back in action this weekend as they host University Heights Academy at 6 p.m. today.
