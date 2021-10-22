After taking one to the chin a week ago to their county rivals, Hopkins County Central will look to end district play with a win as they host Hopkinsville tonight.
Hoptown comes into play sporting a 2-1 record against the district with their lone loss coming to Logan County by one point back on Sept. 24. More recently, they had victories over Madisonville North Hopkins and Calloway County.
The Tigers use a pass-heavy offense with quarterback Treyvon Jefferson recording 922 passing yards and six touchdown passes.
“Hoptown has a really good quarterback,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “From what we’ve seen on film, he tries to get to the outside edge so we’re going to try to contain him in the pocket. We also have to watch out for that run game since they have some big guys blocking up front and a good running back behind them.”
As for Central, Manning said he’s seen improvement in the offensive line to give senior play caller Adrian Stringer time in the pocket. A week ago at North, Stringer was held to only 98 passing yards.
More importantly, a win tonight would help Central’s playoff chances.
“If we can get a win over Hoptown, we’ll probably end up in the second spot behind Logan,” Manning said. “If we lose, I think we’ll still be in the third spot with North and Calloway battling it out for fourth in RPI.”
Kickoff at Mortons Gap is scheduled for 7 p.m.
