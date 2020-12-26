It has been a while, but here is the third installment of a series of columns I’m writing detailing memorable games from 2020.
For this column, I would like to get into the Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroon soccer region championship over host Henderson County — which had to be decided by penalty kicks.
The storyline from that match was how solid Lady Maroon goal keeper Kara Franklin was between the posts to send it to overtime, then to PK’s. I’ve seen Franklin put on some outstanding performances in goal in the two seasons I covered her, including a “flu game” during the Lady Donley Classic in 2019. But in my opinion, the 2020 2nd Region title game was Franklin at her best.
The biggest save of the match for Franklin came in the late stages of the first half when she punched a free kick just over the crossbar to keep it scoreless. She was also able to step up in the first round of PK’s to give North an early lead in the shootout along with Henderson’s final shot missing the net entirely.
As good as Franklin was, you still need players who can score to win games. And North certainly proved in 2020 they can score, racking up eight wins leading up to the region championship, despite having their best goal scorer in Camryn LaGrange going down with an ACL injury.
I started working again right after she went down, and I was really looking forward to watching LaGrange play on the soccer pitch and the basketball court again, but that probably won’t happen until next season.
It was surprising to me during overtime when I was standing near the Lady Maroon dugout that LaGrange was putting on her shin guards and strapping the brace around her bad knee that she was due to have surgery on a few days later.
At first, I thought she didn’t see any action since she suffered her injury in the second game of the season, but I found out later that she did shoot in PK’s against Caldwell County earlier in the fall.
Even with a torn ACL, LaGrange fired the first goal of the night in the first round of PK’s.
North head coach John Tichenor said it best when I interviewed him afterwards.
“(LaGrange) is still technically on the active roster, so why not use her,” he said.
When it comes to championship games, I always try to savor the moment. Whether as a fan watching my favorite team, as a player in the few times I played in title games growing up or even now as a sports journalist. This past year has definitely made everyone involved in sports not take these moments for granted as we all know what happened with the basketball postseason.
There were seven seniors on this Lady Maroon soccer team, and there are a handful of girls on that team who play multiple sports and won district and region championships with those teams. But I know those girls will cherish the memories they made on the soccer field in 2020.
