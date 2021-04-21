Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Watts once again gained some national attention as he won the Gatorade Player of the Year for boys cross country in Kentucky.
Watts is coming off of a senior season that included him winning the 1st Region and the KHSAA Class AAA State Championship this past fall. He will continue running in Lexington for the University of Kentucky cross country team this fall.
According to a news release from Gatorade, the award recognizes not only athletic achievement, but achievements outside of sports as well.
Watts is a part of Key Club and Beta Club at North, volunteers at his local chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and puts time in his youth group ministry while maintaining a 4.05 GPA in school.
His father and head coach, Michael Watts, has said that Jackson will get up early every morning to get his run in before he eats breakfast and heads off to school, showing his work ethic and commitment to succeed in sport.
Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” campaign, Watts has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Watts is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year, according to the release.
