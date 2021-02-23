Hopkins County Central earned their first win of the season on Monday as they handed Dawson Springs a 75-54 set back in Mortons Gap. The game also gives Central a 1-0 record against the 7th District.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster that we needed,” Central head coach Michael Fraliex said. “We’ve played only four games so far. Play a couple, be off for a week and a half, play a couple more, be off for two more weeks — it’s been tough on the kids. We needed a good team showing and that’s what we got tonight.”
Central relied heavily on their defense while the offense was making key buckets at the other end. The Storm defense held the state’s leading scorer, Landon Pace, to 22 points.
“We paid a lot of attention to Pace,” Fraliex said. “We put different guys on him at different times. We wanted to make it hard for him and try to keep the ball out of his hands. It was the best I’ve seen us do man-to-man defense.”
Pace made his return to the Panther lineup on Monday coming off of a sprained ankle he suffered a few games before the weather shut everything down.
“Landon looked like a guy who was off for two weeks with a sprained ankle,” said Dawson head coach Jim Hicks. “I’ve got to give (Marcus) Eaves the credit he’s due guarding Landon. He’s a lot quicker in person than on film.”
Eaves led the offense for Central with 23 points. Trevor Weldon provided the one-two punch for the Storm as he dropped 17 points.
“I thought they did a good job of being patient against that zone defense,” Fraliex said. “Trevor had better shot selection and Marcus did his thing at the right times. We played pretty unselfish tonight. Wesley Morris played pretty well and Drake Skeen came in a knocked down some threes for us.”
Both teams went back and forth in the early going, but Central (1-4) got out to an 11-8 lead with two minutes remaining in the first and went into the second quarter up 13-10.
Central kept the Panther (0-6) offense at bay in the second quarter as they went on an 18-6 run in the first 4:30 of the second and went into halftime up 43-24.
The Storm were able to keep the lead as they held a 54-40 advantage going into the fourth, and they were able to hold on for their first win of the season and go 1-0 against the 7th District.
Dawson has another 7th District matchup on tap for tonight as they host Caldwell County while Central is also in action tonight at Todd County Central.
Dawson Springs (0-6)10 14 16 24 — 54
Pace 22; McKnight 15; R. Nieters 11; Smiley 4; Back 2
Hopkins County Central (1-4)13 30 11 21 — 75
Eaves 23; Weldon 17; Skeen 12; Morris 8; Bone 5; Peyton 4; Belt 4; Williams 2
