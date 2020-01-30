The sports world is still mourning the loss of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash north of Los Angeles on Sunday while they were on their way to a youth travel basketball event. Bryant was 41-years-old.
Bryant was a 20-year NBA veteran, spending his entire playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Like others around the globe, members of the basketball community in Hopkins County were shocked at the news that came out of nowhere over the weekend.
As the news broke, the Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons basketball Twitter account wrote, “Huge hit to the NBA, sports and humanity in general! Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest to ever lace them up, work ethic and attitude was off the charts! RIP #24forever.”
Before practice on Monday, the Lady Maroons payed tribute to Bryant with a 24-second moment of silence. This followed a trend by the NBA over the past few days with teams taking a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of Bryant who wore the number 24 in the second half of his career.
“Bryant’s passing not only affected basketball players, but all athletes,” Lady Maroons head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We didn’t really preach the ‘mamba mentality’ to our girls but we tried to express to them that they shouldn’t take every game and practice for granted.”
Maroons basketball and football player Marquise Parker also took to social media, retweeting videos of the Lakers legend and tweeted Sunday night “Tomorrow will be a #mambamentalitymonday.”
Jackson Hill, another two-sport athlete at North playing basketball and golf, was also on Twitter on Sunday at first not believing that the former Laker had passed away. Later in the day, Hill tweeted, “Mamba mentality forever. RIP to a legend.”
Hill also changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of Bryant during his playing days with the Lakers in remembrance.
When the Maroons got together for practice on Monday, the events of the day prior were still on their minds.
“Some of the guys talked about it and said things in passing,” Maroons head coach Matt Beshear said. “A lot of them wrote messages to Kobe on their shoes. We’ve told them in the past that every time they step on the floor, everything matters and it comes from the ‘mamba mentality’ that Kobe preached. The message really hit harder this week.”
Another trend that’s spawned in the wake of the tragedy is the hashtag #girldad. Bryant was the father of four girls.
“I’m a father of two little girls,” Beshear said. “I can’t even imagine being in a situation like that with one of my kids and what his wife and family are going through right now.”
After Bryant retired from playing in 2016, he was a huge advocate for women’s basketball.
“I know he was a huge supporter of the WNBA and went to UConn women’s games,” Duvall said. “Whether or not our girls grew up watching the NBA, they knew who he was because of what he did for the game and for women’s basketball.”
In the days following the accident, Bryant has been remembered for his work ethic, his style of play on the floor, and his contributions to the community outside of the game of basketball.
“For the basketball community, it’s been a tough week,” Beshear said. “Hopefully, as the younger generation sees videos of him play, it’ll motivate them to be not only a better basketball player, but a better person as well.”
