For the 27th year, Madisonville North Hopkins head girls soccer coach John Tichenor is holding his annual summer soccer camp at the YAA soccer fields this week.
Tichenor has been joined by Maroon head soccer coach Christakis Agisilaou and his brother Nikos Agisilaou along with many former and current Maroon and Lady Maroon soccer players.
“We have a large session this year,” Tichenor said. “Normally we’re around 80 or 90 kids, this year we’re around 110. We have a morning and an afternoon group. I think we offer a good product with our coaching staff. I try to run camp a little differently than our high school practices. Try to incorporate some games to make it more fun for the kids. We want to teach technical skills, but the emphasis is to have fun.”
Although the camp was hosted by both soccer programs at North, the campers came from all over Hopkins County including the middle school girls soccer team from South Hopkins.
“We’ve got a good turnout from both North and Central’s soccer programs,” Tichenor said. “It’s not just a North camp, it’s a county-wide camp.”
For Christakis Agisilaou, the camp was another way to give back to the game of soccer after he retired from his playing career overseas.
“First of all it’s great to have the kids back out here for camp since we couldn’t do it last year because of COVID,” Agisilaou said. “Just a fantastic number of kids came out this year. It’s great for the young kids to get a base for the game of soccer while we’re challenging the older kids and allow them to continue to have fun in the camp.”
The Agisilaou brothers are also involved with the nearby Bowling Green FC Golden Lions soccer team with Christakis as an assistant coach and Nikos as a defender on the roster. The team is currently in the postseason in their inaugural year with the conference championship this Saturday at home.
The camp will be run through Thursday.
