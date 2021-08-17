Hopkins County Central earned a much-needed win at home on Monday night with a 7-0 shutout victory over Trigg County.
Central set the tone early with five goals in the first half along with keeping their game plan simple, yet effective.
“We definitely needed a mental victory,” head coach Grayson Hagerman said. “The first week of the season was pretty demoralizing, but what we saw (Monday) — especially in the first half — was effort and hustle. We saw that we were doing the simple things correctly, which leads to goals and everybody’s confidence went up from there.”
The simple approach worked for the Central offense with Carson Mackey getting open out wide, which eventually led him to scoring the first goal of the contest.
Goals from Jaxon Greer and Gavin Lear followed to give the Storm a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of play.
“They were doing things that we’ve practiced and they were executing those tactical approaches,” Hagerman said. “When everybody is doing the simple things then you get opportunities, which we took advantage of.”
Mackey scored his second of the night and Colton Browning added one more just before halftime to give Central a 5-0 lead at the break.
After both teams returned to the pitch, Lear fired his second goal and Ryley Vincent found the back of the net after a few good looks at the goal within the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Trigg almost broke up the shutout bid late in the game with a shot getting by Storm keeper Trevor Weldon, but the goal was called off due to the offside rule and Weldon earned his first shutout of the season.
“I have to give Trigg County some credit,” Hagerman said. “They’ve got some fast guys and had a few through balls that caught us off guard, so we’ll definitely have to tighten that up. The one ball that got by Trevor was a good finish and a good goal if it was onside, and that’s what we need to watch out for.”
Central will be on the road today to play Todd County Central in a 7 p.m. match.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.