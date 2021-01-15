Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. University Heights- 6 p.m.

Monday

Girls Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Union County- 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs at Hopkins County Central- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.

