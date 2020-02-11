Hopkins County archers were in action this weekend, with many pulling double duty by shooting at both the Christ the King Open in Madisonville and the Second Region Tournament in Henderson.
Hopkins County Central’s Lauren Groves continued what has been a dominating season, claiming her eleventh and twelfth top high school female archer.
Grove shot a 290 with 20 tens in the regional contest, followed closely by fellow senior Kolbi Alsbrook who came in a 289 and 20 tens.
The pair’s performance was not enough to put the Storm on top. Henderson County claimed the victory with a score of 3,407, followed by Hopkinsville High School with 3,329 and Madisonville North Hopkins with 3,309.
The top five in each division were:
Boys
Ryan Sutton (HCHS)- 291, 21 tens
Joshua Thompson (WCHS)- 289, 22 tens
Tom Welborn (MNHHS)- 289, 20 tens
Nathan Morris (HHS)- 287, 20 tens
Chandler Neighbors (HHS)- 287, 18 tens
Girls
Lauren Groves (HCCHS)- 290, 20 tens
Kolbi Alsbrooks- 289, 20 tens
Lillian Buchanan (HCHS)- 288, 19 tens
Sarah Mattingly (HCHS)- 286, 17 tens
Mary Poe (HHS)- 286, 17 tens
The Christ the King Open, which was held at the Archery Center over the weekend was a different story, with the Storm and Maroons battling for dominance.
Groves took the top overall spot in that competition as well, posting a 293 with 24 tens. Madisonville’s Tom Welborn was the highest finishing high school male with a 292 and 22 tens.
The Storm claimed victory in the meeting, shooting for a combined 3,319 against the Maroons’ 3,290.
The top five in each division were:
Boys
Tom Welborn (MNHHS)- 292, 22 tens
Dalton Davis (MNHHS)- 291, 22 tens
Landen Groves (HCCHS)- 283, 19 tens
Liam Box (MNHHS)- 282, 15 tens
Zeke Franklin (MNHHS)- 279, 14 tens
Girls
Lauren Groves (HCCHS)- 282, 24 tens
Kolbi Alsbrooks (HCCHS)- 287, 20 tens
Jordan Williams (Warren East)- 281, 14 tens
Kylee James (HCCHS)- 280, 12 tens
Jayden Bratcher (Warren East)- 279, 14 tens
Several Hopkins County teams also pulled double duty over the weekend, with Browning Springs Middle School emerging victorious in both events.
The Bears posted a 3,244 to claim victory in the Second Region tournament in Henderson, beating out Henderson County South (3,225) and Henderson County North (3,174) to claim regional championship hardware. James Madison (3,129) was fifth, with South Hopkins Middle School (3,114) finishing sixth, James Madison #2 (2,843) in seven and West Hopkins (2,776) finishing in eighth.
Browning Springs’ Joshua Robinson claimed the top overall middle male archer award with a score of 286 and 19 tens.
The top five in each division were:
Boys
Joshua Robinson (BSMS)- 286, 19 tens
Kyen Jiang (HCSMS)- 283, 15 tens
Ben Frederick (HCNMS)- 279, 17 tens
Hayden Clark (WCMS)- 279, 17 tens
Jason Freeman (HCSMS)- 276, 13 tens
Girls
Gracie Stroh (Hopkinsville)- 288, 20 tens
Addie Burns (JMMS)- 284, 17 tens
Landree O’Nan (HCSMS)- 280, 15 tens
Avery Guill (WCMS)- 279, 14 tens
Maddie Ziegler (BSMS)- 279, 14 tens
The Bears also shot their way to victory in the Christ the King Open over the weekend, posting a 3,224 to defeat the Webster County Middle School Trojans (3,170). South Hopkins Middle (3,051) was fourth, West Hopkins (2,812) was fifth and a second squad from Browning Springs (2,622) was sixth.
The top archers from each division were:
Boys
Joshua Robinson (BSMS)- 286, 19 tens
Lucas Davenport (Warren East)- 286, 17 tens
Maddux Ezell (SHMS)- 277, 14 tens
Aidan Kelley (BSMS)- 275, 14 tens
Dalen Gower (WCMS)- 274, 9 tens
Girls
Avery Guill (WCMS)- 287, 18 tens
Carissa Ramsey (Warren East)- 281, 15 tens
Addie Burns (JMMS)- 280, 13 tens
Jayden Reeves (BSMS)- 277, 11 tens
Maddie Ziegler (BSMS)- 276, 12 tens
The Hanson Hunters claimed a second place finish in the Second Region tournament on Friday night in Henderson, falling to Cairo Elementary by a narrow 2,804 to 2,802.
Hanson’s Hunter Barnes was the highest finishing Hopkins Count archers, posting a 269 with 14 tens to grab third in the boys division. Jessie Stuart’s Zoe Barger was the only other Hopkins County archer to break the top five, shooting a 245 with six tens to finish third in the girls division.
The final season rankings will be released later this month following the completion of all regional tournaments in the state. Those rankings will determine when teams can make flight selections for the State Archery Tournament, which will be held March 13-14, 2020 in Louisville.
