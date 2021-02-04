Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. McLean County- 7:15 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Lyon County- 6 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at University Heights- 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 5:15 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Akridge Ace Hardware Shootout: Dawson Springs at Lyon County- 12 p.m.

Monday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Webster County- 7:15 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Todd County Central- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at Owensboro- 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Madisonville North Hopkins at Ohio County- 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs at Crittenden County- 7:15 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Evangel Christian- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Livingston Central- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Crittenden County- 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 6 p.m.

